Sheriff: Suspect shot during undercover drug operation

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016