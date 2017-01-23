10 Things to Know for Tuesday

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'