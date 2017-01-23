UN: Boko Haram's toll includes 515,000 malnourished kids

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation Pause

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration