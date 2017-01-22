Southern California pounded by intense storm and flooding

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live