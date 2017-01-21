Nation & World

January 21, 2017 1:36 PM

Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France

The Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo

Thousands of people have gathered in the Kosovo capital of Pristina to urge France to release their former prime minister who was detained there on a Serbian arrest warrant.

The protesters — mostly opposition party members and former guerrilla fighters of the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia — consider Ramush Haradinaj's detention as illegal.

Haradinaj, also a former guerrilla commander, was released by a French court, but he must stay in France under judicial supervision, pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia.

Kosovo considers Haradinaj's detention a political move from Belgrade, given that he has been twice cleared of war crimes charges by a U.N. tribunal.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has not recognized the move.

