Big crowds turn out for women's marches around the world

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

3:05 Anti-Trump protesters shut down I-95

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech