January 21, 2017 10:41 AM

Bergdahl case presents early legal test of Trump rhetoric

By JONATHAN DREW Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A military court will be among the first to weigh the real-world consequences of President Donald Trump's fiery rhetoric as Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl argues he can't get a fair trial under his new commander-in-chief.

Minutes into the Republican president's term, lawyers for Bergdahl cited Trump's scathing criticism in a request to dismiss charges that Bergdahl endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

The motion filed Friday argues Trump violated his due process rights by repeatedly calling him a traitor.

The motion notes more than 40 instances of Trump's criticism at public appearances and in media interviews through August 2016.

Legal scholars say the defense makes a strong argument but the judge may feel pressure to keep the case alive.

