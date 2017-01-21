Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S. Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

2:04 Cuban's fear turns to hope

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

3:05 Anti-Trump protesters shut down I-95

1:29 Protesters march against president Donald Trump in Miami

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins