Malaysia Air on rebound as missing flight search called off

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration Pause

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:11 ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.