Afghan government says IS militants kidnap 14 clerics

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

1:13 Familes wait anxiously

1:11 Relatives wait anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

2:13 Cuban migrants: The exodus continues

1:14 "I'm the last one"

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border