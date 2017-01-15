Gambia president says country must wait for court decision

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement Pause

1:29 Flowers, tears for shooting victims

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:13 Familes wait anxiously

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

1:11 Relatives wait anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends