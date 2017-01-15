Afghan official: 6 civilians killed by roadside bomb

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home Pause

1:13 Familes wait anxiously

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:11 Relatives wait anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades