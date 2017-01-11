Trump says for first time: I think Russia hacked Dems

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking Pause

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

0:22 Thief steals python from pet shop by shoving it down his pants

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games