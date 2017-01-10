Chief: Handcuffed man talked suicide before shooting himself

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside Pause

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

2:57 Meet Tilou and Lili in this Sesame Street-inspired Haiti series

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:37 The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says