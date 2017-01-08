Saudi Arabia says mosque attack planner killed in shootout

5:35 Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba Pause

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured