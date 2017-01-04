French farmer faces risk of prison for helping migrants

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar Pause

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball