Hilarion Capucci, priest and Middle East activist, dies

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

3:40 Proper exercise for competitive gamers

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail