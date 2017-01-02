Reports: IS believed to be behind Istanbul nightclub attack

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

0:56 Baby needs a new home

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre