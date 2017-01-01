Trump expected to embrace bold use of Twitter

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball