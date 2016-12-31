S. Korea leader bolsters military against rival Pyongyang

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:51 Mothers of the Black Lives Matter movement pledge support of Hillary Clinton

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive