Obama's spat with Moscow is latest in long line

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide