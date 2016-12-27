Colombia probe finds human error, lack of fuel in air crash

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team Pause

0:40 Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High

0:36 Miami Hurricanes do some dancing

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

0:32 UM defensive end Demetrius Jackson speaks about trip to "Give Kids the World Village"