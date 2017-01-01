Today in History

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball