Lawyer demands college apologize after ban lifted on client

1:56 Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis on detainee policy Pause

1:52 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

2:54 Man steals pigeons from Miami botanica

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted