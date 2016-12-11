Tokyo breaks ground on new 2020 Olympics National Stadium

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park Pause

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub