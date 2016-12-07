Authorities: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded; shooter at large

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:18 Trump's White House

0:34 When pigs (help you) fly! First therapy pig debuts at San Francisco airport

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard