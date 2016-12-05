Nation & World

December 5, 2016 2:36 AM

S. Korea enters crucial week with impeachment vote on Park

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea is entering potentially one of the most momentous weeks in its recent political history, with impeachment looming for President Park Geun-hye as ruling party dissenters align with the opposition in a strengthening effort to force her out.

Anti-Park lawmakers in the ruling Saenuri Party said Monday that about 35-40 of them will vote for Park's impeachment Friday. Those votes, when combined with 172 from opposition and anti-Park independent lawmakers, should be enough to impeach her.

The decision by the anti-Park ruling party lawmakers came after hundreds of thousands of people turned up for a rally Saturday calling for Park's ouster, the sixth straight weekend of demonstrations.

The opposition submitted an impeachment motion over the weekend, accusing Park of letting a longtime confidante manipulate government affairs.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

View more video

Nation & World Videos