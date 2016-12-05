S. Korea enters crucial week with impeachment vote on Park

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?