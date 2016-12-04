Nation & World

3 dead in Finland shooting in southeastern town

HELSINKI

Local officials in Finland say that three people have been fatally shot in a southeastern town overnight.

The South Karelia Social and Health Care District says on its website that the shooting happened in the town of Imatra.

Imatra police on Sunday confirmed in a brief statement that a shooting incident had occurred in the town at about midnight Saturday but didn't mention victims and gave no other details.

Health officials said they had opened a crisis center in the town.

No other details were immediately available. Police said they would provide more information later.

