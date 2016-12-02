No verdict in motorist death after 16 hours deliberation

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

2:32 Cuban migrant goes to jail after pulling out machete

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

5:29 Trump addresses Cuban American Foundation in Miami

1:22 Cuban exiles gather outside La Carreta restaurant following Fidel Castro's death

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

2:41 Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

2:15 At La Carreta, Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death

0:53 Hialeah reacts to Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death