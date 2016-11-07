Woman pushed to her death in front of oncoming NYC train

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

0:45 Miami freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards talks about his record-breaking day

0:17 Yuba City Sikh Parade makes its way down Tierra Buena Street

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

1:54 Voters Make the Call

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

6:03 Billy Graham at 98

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling