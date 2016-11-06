Nation & World

November 6, 2016 7:04 PM

Police: Man shot fleeing stolen car in suburban Atlanta

The Associated Press
MABLETON, Ga.

Police say an officer shot a man attempting to flee from a stolen vehicle in suburban Atlanta.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the incident the occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday after Cobb County police officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and learned it was stolen. One of the men exited the vehicle and tried to run from police before the officer shot him in the leg after a short chase.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been reported.

No officers were injured.

