Iraqi forces say defenses, civilians hamper Mosul advance

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers Pause

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally