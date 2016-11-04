Funeral set for 3 killed in Halloween crash in Mississippi

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident Pause

1:45 2011 Guantánamo U.S. military produced war court video tour

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

2:56 Aerial footage shows impact on agriculture in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind