Vietnam seizes 446 kilograms of ivory smuggled from Nigeria

Vietnamese authorities have seized 446 kilograms (981 pounds) of ivory shipped from Nigeria after finding 3.5 tons at the same port last month.
Customs official Le Dinh Loi says the ivory seized Tuesday had been hidden in timber in a container at Cat Lai port in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
Authorities seized 3.5 tons of ivory in three shipments smuggled from Africa at the same port last month.
State media say 1 ton of ivory costs $1.8 million on the black market.
Elephant ivory is used as jewelry and home decorations in Vietnam, which bans hunting of its own dwindling population of elephants.
