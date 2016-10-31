AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Oct. 28, 2016 photo, relatives welcome home Filipino sailor Arnel Balbero, center, one of five Filipinos who were held captive by Somali pirates since 2012, upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Twenty-six Asian sailors, including the five Filipinos, who were held hostage for more than four years in Somalia were released Saturday after a ransom was paid, according to a Somali pirate named Bile Hussein. International mediators said the release "represents the end of captivity for the last remaining seafarers taken hostage during the height of Somali piracy."
Bullit Marquez, File
In this Oct. 29, 2016 photo, children watch firecrackers being lit on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at an orphanage in Jammu, India. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi.
Channi Anand, File
In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 photo, the Ares, a humanoid bipedal robot designed by Chinese college students with fundings from a Shanghai investment company, is displayed during the World Robot Conference in Beijing. China is showcasing its burgeoning robot industry as it seeks to promote use of more advanced technologies in Chinese factories and create high-end products that redefine the meaning of “Made in China.” The Ares is a human-sized robot they designed with exposed metal arms and hands and a wide range of uses in mind, from the military to performing basic tasks in a home.
Ng Han Guan, File
In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, right, and Sixtus Leung, left, are surrounded by photographers at legislature council in Hong Kong. Unruly scenes have gripped Hong Kong’s legislature as two newly elected lawmakers defied an order barring them from entering to retake their oaths after being disqualified for swearing and insulting China the first time.
Vincent Yu, File
In this Oct. 28, 2016 photo, some 1,000 students practice flipping boards with photos to reveal a full-mosaic portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Assumption College in Bangkok, Thailand. King Bhumibol died Oct. 13 after reigning for 70 years, plunging the country into grief and extended mourning. The official mourning period is one year.
Sakchai Lalit, File
In this Oct. 28, 2016 photo, Japanese comedian Pikotaro performs "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" song at a press conference in Tokyo. Pikotaro behind the viral hit “PPAP” said he is astonished by the global success song.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a model presents a wedding dress created by Famory on stage during the Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Andy Wong, File
In this Oct. 23, 2016 photo, Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain crashes on turn four after leading the the 2016 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island near Melbourne, Australia.
Glenn Nicholls, File
In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a boy wades through a flooded cemetery as the country prepares for the traditional honoring of the departed every Nov. 1 known as All Saints Day, at Masantol township, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. Some of the cemeteries in northern Philippines remain flooded following the typhoons which hit the northern Philippines last week.
Bullit Marquez, File
In this Oct. 23, 2016 photo, Japan Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic team the Blue Impulse jets fly over during the Self-Defense Forces Day review at Asaka Base, in Asaka, north of Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
In this Oct. 29, 2016 photo, Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia falls to the ground as she celebrates after beating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their singles match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore.
Wong Maye-E, File
In this Oct. 28, 2016 photo, the ball hits the helmet of Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim as he bats against England during the first day of their second cricket test match in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A.M. Ahad, File
