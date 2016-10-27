Breyer says he won't get into a debate over court vacancy

2:56 Aerial footage shows impact on agriculture in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew Pause

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

1:11 Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers - Election Rewind

2:07 Mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado files suit against Mayor Gimenez