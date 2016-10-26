Germany: Union calls cabin crew strike Thursday at Eurowings

A union representing cabin crew in Germany says it plans a strike at Lufthansa's budget offshoot Eurowings on Thursday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The UFO union said Wednesday that it had failed to agree so far with management on possible arbitration proceedings and accused the airline of "delaying tactics." It said it would give further details of the planned walkout by 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).
UFO is seeking concessions on issues including pay, working conditions and pensions.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs amid rising competition from Gulf state airlines and European budget carriers. The expanding Eurowings operation is an important element in its strategy.
Comments