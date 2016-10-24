Former Christie aide expected to return to witness stand

The former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who prosecutors say sent the "time for some traffic problems" email that started the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal is due back on the witness stand.
Federal prosecutors are expected to begin cross-examining Bridget Kelly on Monday.
She was Christie's deputy chief of staff and is on trial along with a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive whom prosecutors say launched the plot as revenge against a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie.
Kelly testified Friday that the Republican governor approved of a traffic study on the bridge. But prosecutors claim the study was actually a cover story for a political payback scheme designed to cause traffic jams.
Christie has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.
