Rights group: Probe alleged airstrike on Iraq mosque

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:28 International Space Station welcomes three new crew members

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:31 Amateur MMA fighter sought in beating of motorist

0:24 Video captures man stabbing taxi driver

1:50 Police officer saves life of 3-year-old boy in KFC parking lot

0:44 Smoking chimpanzee the star attraction at North Korea zoo

2:26 Bubba the ghost haunts the South Carolina State Museum, say workers

0:41 Mexican judge probing cartels gunned down while jogging

0:38 Man saved from burning building in excavator