Nation & World

October 23, 2016 5:08 AM

Spain's Socialists to vote on ending political impasse

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's Socialist party is meeting to decide whether to help end the country's nearly 10-month political impasse and deliver another term to acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Two inconclusive elections since last December have left Rajoy in charge of a caretaker government. Rajoy's conservative Popular Party won both elections but did not win enough seats to form a majority in Parliament.

The Socialists will decide at their meeting Sunday on whether to allow Rajoy and his Popular Party to lead the government by abstaining from voting against him during a confidence vote in Parliament. That would prevent a third election.

The party has been bitterly divided over the issue but there are been growing signs it may yield in the end.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

View more video

Nation & World Videos