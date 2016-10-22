Nation & World

October 22, 2016 11:28 PM

Cubs fans celebrate team's 1st World Series berth since 1945

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago Cubs fans have waited 71 years to celebrate a return to the World Series.

Overjoyed fans streamed out of Wrigley Field on Saturday night after the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to earn their first trip to the World Series since 1945. Many people were wearing Cubbie blue and holding "W" flags.

Forty-nine-year-old Brian Dusza, who was Wrigley for Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS, never thought he'd see the team win the pennant. Dusza says "I can't even describe what I'm feeling."

The Cubs will face the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 on Tuesday, with the series returning to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Friday.

