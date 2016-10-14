Former Israeli ambassador to speak on religion at University of Miami

Danny Ayalon, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States and deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, will speak on religion, human rights and refugees at the University of Miami at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
The event, in the School of Communication’s International Building #3053, 5100 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables, is co-sponsored by Sephardi Voices, the Consulate General of Israel in Miami, and the UM’s College of Arts & Sciences.
Ayalon was instrumental in bringing attention to the plight of Jews displaced from Islamic lands after the establishment of Israel. Within one generation after 1948, the population of Sephardi Jews in Arab lands declined from one million to less than 50,000, Sephardic Voices reports. For information visit www.sephardivoices.com.
