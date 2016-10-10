AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

90 minutes of fire: Trump, Clinton trade charges, insults
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a bitter debate filled with fire and insult, Hillary Clinton declared that Donald Trump's vulgar comments about women reveal "exactly who he is" and prove his unsuitability to be president. Firing back, he accused her of attacking women involved in Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs and promised she would "be in jail" if he were president.
Trump, who entered Sunday night's debate desperate to steady his floundering campaign, unleashed a barrage of attacks and continually interrupted Clinton. He repeatedly called her a "liar," labeled her the "devil" and contended she had "tremendous hate in her heart."
On one substantive matter, he acknowledged for the first time that he had paid no federal income taxes for many years.
The debate was the culmination of a stunning stretch in the race for the White House, which began with the release of a new video in which Trump is heard bragging about how his fame allowed him to "do anything" to women. Many Republicans rushed to revoke their support, with some calling for him to drop out of the race.
Answering for his words for the first time, Trump denied that he had ever kissed and grabbed women without their consent. He said repeatedly that his words in 2005 were merely "locker room talk" and paled in comparison to what he called Bill Clinton's abuse of women.
Takeaways: Trump aggressive, Clinton steady in tense debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — His candidacy spiraling out of control, Donald Trump faced Hillary Clinton on the debate stage Sunday night in the most critical moment of his political career.
Questions about Trump's preparation, policy knowledge and temperament all were overshadowed by the political fallout from Friday's release of a video that captured the Republican presidential nominee making predatory sexual comments about women a decade earlier.
With tensions high, the candidates refused to shake hands at the start of the debate at Washington University in St. Louis, then tangled repeatedly for 90 minutes.
Here are the top takeaways:
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump mischaracterized the record on Hillary Clinton's defense of her husband and her own treatment of women when he brought up Bill Clinton's sexual history and other episodes of the past. Clinton didn't give a square account of the fallout from her email practices.
A look at some of the claims in the second presidential debate:
TRUMP, asked whether the predatory behavior with women that he described in a 2005 video amounted to sexual assault: "No, I didn't say that at all."
THE FACTS: He certainly didn't own up to sexual assault in his boastful remarks in 2005. But he clearly described groping and kissing women without their permission, using his celebrity to impose himself on them.
"I don't even wait," he bragged in the video. "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." He went on: "Grab them by the p--. You can do anything."
1. TRUMP MEETS PUBLICLY WITH BILL CLINTON ACCUSERS AHEAD OF DEBATE
The Trump pre-debate event was the clearest sign yet that he planned to use the former president's sexual history to try to distract from the swirling controversy over his own predatory remarks about women.
2. THOUSANDS TRAPPED AS HURRICANE MATTHEW HITS NORTH CAROLINA
Rescuers in Coast Guard helicopters plucked some of them from rooftops and used military vehicles to reach others, including a woman who held on to a tree for three hours after her car was overrun by flood waters.
Rescues and worry after Matthew inundates North Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When Hurricane Matthew dumped torrential rains on North Carolina, thousands of people found themselves suddenly trapped in homes and cars. Rescuers in Coast Guard helicopters plucked some of them from rooftops and used military vehicles to reach others, including a woman who held on to a tree for three hours after her car was overrun by flood waters.
In another dramatic rescue, a woman with her small child perched on the roof of her car had to be helped to safety as the waters rose around them, underscoring how quickly Matthew wreaked havoc 100 miles or more inland after sparing much of the Southeastern coast the catastrophic damage once feared.
The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 18 in the U.S. — nearly half of them in North Carolina. Most were swept away by flood waters.
Gov. Pat McCrory said authorities were searching for five people and feared they may find more victims. The problems were far from over as all that rain — more than a foot in places — flows into rivers and downstream, likely causing days of major flooding in many of the same places devastated by a similar deluge from Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
"Hurricane Matthew is off the map. But it is still with us. And it is still deadly," McCrory said.
Aid arrives in Haiti, but desperation grows in cut-off towns
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — Helicopters are ferrying in food and medicine to devastated southwestern Haiti, but almost a week after Hurricane Matthew's assault life here is still far from normal and desperation is growing in communities where aid has yet to arrive.
Power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
"They are seeing these convoys coming through with supplies and they aren't stopping. They are hungry and thirsty and some are getting angry," said Dony St. Germain, an official with El Shaddai Ministries International.
A convoy carrying food, water and medications was attacked by gunmen in a remote valley where there had been a bad mudslide, said Frednel Kedler, the coordinator for the Civil Protection Agency in Grand-Anse department. He said authorities will try to reach marooned and desperate communities west of Jeremie on Monday.
Throughout Haiti's southwestern peninsula, people were digging themselves out from the wreckage of the storm, which killed hundreds, destroyed tens of thousands of houses, left at least 350,000 people in need assistance and raised concerns of a surge in cholera cases.
Yonhap says Samsung temporarily halted Galaxy Note 7 output
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has temporarily halted production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Monday, following reports that replacements for the fire-prone phones were also overheating.
Citing an unnamed official at a Samsung supplier, Yonhap said the tech giant took the unprecedented measure for the sake of consumer safety.
The move follows decisions by U.S. phone retailers AT&T and T-Mobile to stop giving new Note 7 smartphones to consumers to replace older models while investigations of the replacement devices are underway.
Samsung's troubles with the Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled last month after reports of its batteries catching fire, appear not to be over.
Samsung Electronics did not respond to a request seeking confirmation of the Yonhap report.
Thousands march in Yemen after over 140 killed in airstrike
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Thousands of Yemenis marched in the capital Sanaa on Sunday to protest an airstrike a day earlier by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels, one of the deadliest single attacks in the impoverished Arab country's relentless civil war.
The airstrike, which hit a funeral hall packed with hundreds of mourners, killed over 140 people. It was the latest in a string of bombings by the coalition that have struck hospitals, markets and other places where civilians congregate, in an effort to stamp out a rebel alliance battling the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
The casualty toll, given by a U.N. official, also mentioned more than 525 wounded. The rebel-controlled Health Ministry gave a lower figure, saying that 115 bodies had been counted but that the number will likely rise because "charred remains" were still being identified. Of the 600 wounded it tallied, it said many cases were serious and at least 300 people needed treatment abroad.
Inside a hospital treating the wounded, survivors spoke of successive airstrikes during the funeral service, which was held for the father of an official from the rebel government controlling the capital.
"The strike hit the door, and the second fell nearly on top of us, and then the whole structure fell," said Hasaan Nagi, who lost a leg. "I was injured in the first hit, and of course I was praying to God and then a part of the metal roof started to fall on me."
The Latest: Who takes the stage at Desert Trip
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, which features six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It's the first time ever they have all performed at the same event (all times local):
6:24 p.m.
The Who has taken the stage at Desert Trip.
Guitarist Pete Townshend came out carrying a bottle of Pedialyte.
"Well, here the (expletive) we are," he said. "You all come to watch old people dance?"
Donaldson dashes home, Blue Jays beat Rangers to win ALDS
TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson raced home from second base after Rougned Odor bounced a double-play relay in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 to sweep their AL Division Series on Sunday night.
Donaldson, the reigning AL MVP, led off the 10th with a double into the right-center field gap, and then Matt Bush intentionally walked Edwin Encarnacion.
After Jose Bautista struck out, Russell Martin hit a grounder to shortstop Elvis Andrus, and Andrus tried to start a double play with a feed to second baseman Odor. Odor short-hopped his throw to first baseman Mitch Moreland and the ball skipped away, allowing Donaldson to dash home and beat Moreland's throw with a dive across the plate.
The wild-card Blue Jays are headed back to the AL Championship Series after beating Texas in an ALDS for a second straight year and will face the winner of the Cleveland-Boston series. The Indians lead 2-0, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday following a postponement Sunday.
Toronto's bench emptied and swarmed around Donaldson near home plate, while Bush kneeled in the infield and watched the celebration. The umpires huddled to review the play at second base, but after a brief delay, the crowd of 49,555 went wild when crew chief Joe West signaled the run counted.
