Denmark's intelligence agency stops book of ex-boss

One of Denmark's largest newspapers says the country's intelligence agency has been granted an injunction against the tabloid's plans to publish excerpts of a banned book based on interviews of its former chief, Jakob Scharf.
Ekstra Bladet chief editor Poul Madsen says it was "completely ludicrous" that Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service, known as PET, "dictates what the free press should print."
The daily said it was informed Saturday after an overnight court ruling.
The agency said Friday also secured an injunction against the publisher of the book, which is based on interviews with Scharf, the agency's boss for seven years.
PET said it had not seen a copy of the book but argued that it might contain secrets. The book is set for release on Oct. 17.
Comments