October 6, 2016 3:18 AM

While people flee, others in Matthew's path stay put

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

With Hurricane Matthew bearing down on the southeastern U.S., many coastal residents packed up and headed inland.

But for some, the dangers posed by the life-threatening Category 3 storm and its 115 mph winds are exaggerated if it stays on its current path. They plan to spend the storm in their homes, ignoring evacuation orders and government warnings.

Matthew killed at least 16 people in the Caribbean as it cut through Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. The storm was forecast to scrape much of the Florida coast Thursday night, potentially as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph (210 kph) winds.

