While people flee, others in Matthew's path stay put

Northbound traffic on Interstate 95 flows northbound through Viera, Fla., as beachside residents evacuate in advance of Hurricane Matthew, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. A spokeswoman for Florida’s governor says about 1.5 million residents have been urged to leave their homes as Hurricane Matthew makes its way toward the state. Most of the counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast have issued mandatory evacuations along the eastern most areas.
Florida Today via AP
Craig Bailey
A shopper walks by the empty shelves where bottled water normally would be, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at a grocery store in Hollywood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Workers start before dawn removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier, moving them to a safer location as Hurricane Matthew approaches, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Cocoa Beach, Fla.
Florida Today via AP
Malcolm Denemark
Motorists look on as Wayne Demps with CWC Transportation, center rear, fills the empty tanks of a Marathon gasoline station, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Motorists look on as Wayne Demps with CWC Transportation, right, measures the amount of gasoline he pumped into the tanks of a Marathon gasoline station, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Mike Futch works to board up Creative Cakes and Entertainment on US 192 before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Melbourne, Fla. Most of the counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast have issued mandatory evacuations along the eastern most areas.
Florida Today via AP
Craig Bailey
Paul Grimes, Lawrence Tanner and Ricky Corliss help board up apartments in advance of Hurricane Matthew on Wavecrest Avenue in Melbourne Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The building is just over the dune line from the Atlantic. Most of the counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast have issued mandatory evacuations along the eastern most areas.
Florida Today via AP
Craig Bailey
Workers remove pipes and other equipment related to a beach dredging project in preparation for Hurricane Matthew Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Will Dickey
Workers from Armstrong Construction put plywood over windows of a home in preparation for Hurricane Matthew Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Will Dickey
An ambulance leaves the Baptist Medical Center Beaches as patients are evacuated because of Hurricane Matthew Wednesday, October 5, in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Will Dickey
A man talks on his cell while searching for belongings amid the rubble of his home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Red Cross workers and residents walk among the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore in Haiti, unloading heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
