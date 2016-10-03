Airstrike kills al-Qaida-linked commander in Syria

2:12 Rubio and Curbelo talk about Colombian vote Pause

0:57 Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact

0:36 Satellite shows Hurricane Matthew affecting Hispaniola

0:40 Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

2:20 Haitian government warns people to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

0:34 Pregnant manatee found in Cape Cod heading back to Florida

1:14 Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

1:37 NJ train crash witness speaks from scene

1:32 Baby orangutan who survived gunshot meets new friends

2:17 The anatomy of an airstrike