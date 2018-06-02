Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 01:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-14-15-18-33

(three, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

13-16-17-32, Lucky Ball: 16

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

05-24-52-62-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(five, twenty-four, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

8-6

(eight, six)

3-0

(three, zero)

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

8-0-8-4

(eight, zero, eight, four)

0-0-2-9

(zero, zero, two, nine)

1-1-8-0-3

(one, one, eight, zero, three)

1-1-4-5-4

(one, one, four, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

