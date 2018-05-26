Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-08-09-42-46-53

(four, eight, nine, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-three)

05

(five)

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

8-7

(eight, seven)

1-3

(one, three)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

5-6-5-0

(five, six, five, zero)

0-9-1-1

(zero, nine, one, one)

5-2-3-9-1

(five, two, three, nine, one)

5-2-6-7-5

(five, two, six, seven, five)

01-21-31-45-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

