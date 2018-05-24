Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

05-13-35-49-56, Cash Ball: 2

(five, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

12-14-21-26-32

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

1-4

(one, four)

1-7

(one, seven)

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

5-4-1-4

(five, four, one, four)

2-0-9-8

(two, zero, nine, eight)

2-9-9-6-2

(two, nine, nine, six, two)

8-3-9-9-1

(eight, three, nine, nine, one)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

  Comments  