Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 01:40 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

09-22-26-27-32

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

02-07-31-42, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, seven, thirty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

5-7

(five, seven)

6-5

(six, five)

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

9-4-1-1

(nine, four, one, one)

2-7-0-3

(two, seven, zero, three)

3-7-2-2-9

(three, seven, two, two, nine)

0-1-0-6-4

(zero, one, zero, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

